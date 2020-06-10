Timelapse Shows Remnants of Storm Cristobal Moving Over Milwaukee

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal passed through Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 9 “packing gusty winds, a succession of rainstorms" and “knocking out power to thousands,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts caused by the storm. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said many of the outages were likely caused by “trees and branches hitting power lines.” Credit: Brandon Schmitz via Storyful