Timelapse Shows 'Ominous' Storm Clouds Churning in South Dakota

A timelapse captured churning storm clouds over Peever, South Dakota, on June 11.

The National Weather Service had warned of a severe thunderstorm in the area on the same day.

This footage was captured by Chuck Bauer, who said it showed four minutes of “ominous” cloud movement. Bauer said, “There was not any damage from this storm but it did bring some much needed rain to our area for the local crops.” Credit: Chuck Bauer via Storyful