Thousands of wheelchair athletes and runners embarked on the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, a 26.2-mile race through all five boroughs of New York City, on Sunday morning, November 6.

Joe Altenau, who took this video, said he was watching the race from Sackett Street and Fourth Avenue in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn.

“Best Sunday of the year in NYC,” he wrote on Twitter. Credit: Joe Altenau via Storyful