Drivers waited in line for a COVID-19 testing center in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Monday, December 20.

Timelapse footage by Sam Sagnella shows a long line of traffic leading up to the center in Veteran’s Park.

On Monday, Gov Ned Lamont said 6,209 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the state since Friday. Credit: Sam Sagnella via Storyful