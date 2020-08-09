Timelapse Shows Deterioration of Glacier

Italian authorities evacuated locals and tourists from the area under the Planpincieux Glacier in the Mont Blanc massif of the Alps on Thursday, August 6, according to a statement from the local municipality of Courmayeur.

They said 75 people, 60 of them tourists, were removed from the area due to a risk that the glacier might collapse. The BBC reported that the decision was triggered by a period of intense heat, describing the glacier as similar in size to Milan cathedral.

This video, shared by the municipality, is described as showing the glacier during July. The timelapse is made up of more that 30 individual images, and shows the glacier shrinking and slipping down the mountain. Credit: Courmayeur Commune via Storyful