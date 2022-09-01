Timelapse Shows Dark Clouds Roll Across Tallahassee

Timelapse footage showed storm clouds rolling across the Tallahassee area on Wednesday, August 31, following storm warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

This timelapse footage, captured by local student Hannah Fagan, shows the clouds swirling near Florida State University on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the weather service welcomed the start of meteorological fall and said heavy rainfall and localized flooding would continue to be possible in the region over the next three days.

According to local media, Florida has enjoyed a calm hurricane season, with no named storms occurring in the region between July 4 and August 31 – a first since records began. Credit: Hannah Fagan via Storyful