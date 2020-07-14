Timelapse Shows Comet Neowise in Sky Over Washington

Timelapse footage captured by a camera in Hansville, Washington, shows Comet Neowise streaking across the night sky over the state on July 13.

This video, shared by Skunk Bay Weather, shows the comet still visible as the sun rises.

NASA said the comet – which measures approximately three miles across – would be visible to the naked eye from Earth throughout July. Its closest approach would be on July 22, NASA said, and it will not be seen again from our planet for some 6,800 years.

The comet’s name comes from its first being spotted by scientists using the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope, though its official title is C/2020 F3. Credit: Skunk Bay Weather via Storyful