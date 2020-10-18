Timelapse Shows CalWood Fire Smoke Billowing Over Boulder

A huge column of smoke billowed from the CalWood Fire near Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday, October 17, as the fire spread to over 7,000 acres, threatening properties.

Local authorities issued evacuation orders for at least 900 homes on Saturday night. Several other communities in the area were told to prepare to evacuate on Sunday.

The CalWood Fire had spread to 8,788 acres and was zero percent contained as of Sunday, October 18, the Colorado Department of Emergency Management said. Credit: Janine Laughlin via Storyful