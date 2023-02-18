Timelapse Footage Shows Stunning Aurora Over Alberta

Timelapse footage shows a stunning aurora waving over Ghost Lake, Alberta, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15.

The footage, recorded by Siv Heang Tav, shows a clear and starry sky being illuminated by the vibrant purple and green display of the northern lights.

Tav, a photographer who regularly captures remarkable auroras across Canada, said she drove to Ghost Lake to capture the aurora on the “cold and windy night” after Valentine’s Day dinner. Credit: Siv Heang Tav via Storyful