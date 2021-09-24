Timelapse Footage Shows Plumes of Smoke From California's Fawn Fire

Large clouds of smoke wafted skyward as California’s Fawn Fire grew to over 5,000 acres (7.8 square miles) in size and was at 5 percent containment, as of Thursday, September 23.

According to CALFIRE, at least 25 structures were destroyed and another 2,000 structures remained under threat from the Fawn Fire as of Thursday evening, prompting evacuations of surrounding areas.

This footage, taken by an ALERTWildfire camera, shows smoke plumes moving into the sky over Bear Mountain, as flames climb up the mountain and encroach on the camera. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful