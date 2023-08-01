Timelapse Footage Shows Cross-Border Wildfire Engulfing Mountainside in British Columbia

The out-of-control Eagle Bluff fire engulfed a mountainside near the US-Canada border in British Columbia, on Saturday, July 29, prompting evacuation orders in the town of Osoyoos.

Timelapse footage captured by Cody Nass shows flames moving across a mountainside near Osoyoos Lake, as the wildfire burns from dusk into the evening on Saturday.

Nass told Storyful as the fire grew he realized the impact it was having and decided to document the scale of the destruction.

“As we watched the strength and speed of the fire, I realized I needed to video the strength of Mother Nature and the speed in which it occurred,” Nass said.

As of Monday, July 31, the Okanogan County Emergency Services estimated the cross-border fire to be “approximately 10,000 acres with no containment,” on the US-side of the border near Oroville, Washington.

The BC Wild Service classified the fire as “out of control” and considered it a “Wildfire of Note.” Credit: Cody Nass via Storyful

