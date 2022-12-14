Timelapse Footage Captures Geminid Meteor at Its Peak

A photographer in the Philippines captured footage of the Geminid meteor shower in the early hours of December 14, as it reached its annual peak.

Glenn Tubon told Storyful that he recorded the timelapse from Lupao, in the Nueva Ecija province of the Philippines, between midnight and 5 am on December 14. In the footage, meteors can be seen shooting across the starry night sky.

According to NASA, the meteors appear to radiate from a point in the constellation of Gemini and are produced by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. Credit: Glenn Tubon via Storyful