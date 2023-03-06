Timelapse Footage Captures Fog Rolling Over Seattle

Low-lying fog rolled through Seattle, Washington, on Monday, March 6, partially concealing the Seattle skyline.

Timelapse footage by Dene Miles shows the fog obscuring the city’s skyline, including the famous Space Needle.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in the area and warned of hazardous travel conditions due to low temperatures and lingering moisture on roadways. Credit: Dene Miles via Storyful

