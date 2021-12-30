Timelapse Captures Winter Weather Sweeping Across Northern California

Winter weather swept across parts of Northern California on Wednesday, December 29, as the state recorded record snowfall at higher elevations.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said 210 inches of snow had fallen at their site in the Sierra Nevada over December, a record for the month.

This footage recorded by an ALERTWildfire camera in Plumas National Forest shows wintry conditions passing through the area on Wednesday. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful