Timelapse Captures Storm Clouds Obscuring Birmingham, Alabama
A shroud of storm clouds rolled into Birmingham, Alabama, bringing heavy rainfall and lightning to the area on Tuesday, July 21.
Timelapse footage captured by Blanton Reed shows the ominous clouds as they cover the city.
The National Weather Service recorded rain and thunderstorms moving northwards with some of the stronger storms producing minor flooding and gusty winds. Credit: Blanton Reed via Storyful
