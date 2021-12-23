Timelapse Captures Sports Enthusiasts Braving Snow at Western Nevada Ski Resort

Avalanche advisories and winter storm warnings were issued across the Lake Tahoe area on Thursday, December 23, as rain and snow fell in the Sierra Nevadas.

Timelapse footage captured by ALERTWildfire’s Diamond Peak camera shows snowboarders and skiers braving snow on Thursday morning.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned of possible avalanche danger for the Central Sierra Nevada and greater Lake Tahoe area due to strong winds and high intensity snowfall. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful