Timelapse Captures Spectacular Minnesota Night With Aurora and Comet Neowise

An aurora borealis illuminated the night sky as Comet Neowise blazed above Graceville, Minnesota, resulting in a spectacular scene on Monday, July 13.

Timelapse footage captured by Carol Bauer shows the celestial object as it traveled across the colorful night sky.

The comet – which measures approximately three miles across – is visible to the naked eye from Earth throughout July. Its closest approach will be on July 22, and it will not be seen again from Earth for approximately 6,800 years, according to NASA.

Bauer told Storyful she recorded the video on an Olympus camera. During editing, she added “a black frame” to make the picture look wider, she said, and also altered the color in the video because the original footage was overexposed. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful