Timelapse Captures Snowfall in Southern Ohio

“Snow emergencies” were declared in counties across Ohio as a winter storm brought heavy snowfall to much the state on Sunday, January 16 and Monday, January 17.

Ohio’s east and northeast tallied the most snow from the storm, with some locations in the Akron and Cleveland area reporting upwards of a foot, according to the National Weather Service.

Several inches of snow also fell in central and southern Ohio, where counties issued local snow emergencies. This timelapse footage was recorded by Twitter user @Heart0fDragon, who said it was filmed overnight on Sunday into Monday in Chillicothe, Ohio. Credit: @Heart0fDragon via Storyful