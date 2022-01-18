Timelapse Captures Snow Accumulation During Record-Breaking Winter Storm in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo broke its one-day snowfall record on January 17, as a winter storm delivered more than 16 inches of snow.

The previous record of 8.3 inches in one day was broken after the National Weather Service reported 16.2 inches at 1 pm at Buffalo Airport.

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall to other parts of the US northeast. The highest total was 27 inches in Ashtabula, Ohio, which was recorded by 3 pm on Monday.

This timelapse video taken by @weather_buffalo shows the snow accumulating over the night of January 16 and morning of January 17. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful

