A timelapse captured a large accumulation of snow on a rooftop in Washington as the area was hit by a winter storm on January 3.

Geoffrey Palcher told Storyful he took this timelapse from 4:00 am to 1:00 pm in Washington’s West End.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported as much as 10.7 inches of snow fell in the Washington area during the storm. Credit: Geoffrey Palcher via Storyful