Timelapse Captures Smoke Billowing From Monterey County Wildfire

A wildfire burning in California’s Big Sur region forced evacuations as strong winds spread flames across 1,500 acres by Saturday, January 22, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, which has been named the Colorado Fire, reportedly began shortly after 5 pm on Friday near Palo Colorado Canyon. It was five percent contained by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Highway 1 was shut down in both directions on Friday and remained closed Saturday morning, officials said.

Ross Clayton Cramer said he captured this timelapse video from Carmel-by-the-Sea, looking at the fire from the east side, between 8:10 pm and 11 pm Friday night. He said he filmed the footage “to allow people a rare chance to see something both amazing and terrifying.” Credit: Ross Clayton Cramer via Storyful