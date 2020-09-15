Timelapse Captures Smoke Billowing Across Oregon Sky Amid Record Wildfires

Spectacular smoke clouds blocked daylight and created an ominous scene in Gaston, Oregon, on September 8 as the state experienced the worst wildfire season on record.

Around one million acres had burned in the 2020 Oregon wildfire season as of September 14, according to the state’s forestry department. The Oregon State Medical Examiner reported that ten people had died so far.

Governor Kate Brown described the disaster as unprecedented.

More than 90 fires had burned over 4.6 million acres across 12 states, the National Interagency Fire Center wrote on September 13. Credit: Doug Reynolds via Storyful