Spectacular Timelapse Captures Shelf Cloud Moving Over Maine Coastline

An ominous shelf cloud loomed over the southern Maine coastline on Monday, July 25, as severe thunderstorms hit northeastern states with heavy rain, wind, and hail.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Photographer Rob Wright said he filmed this timelapse footage from York Beach on Monday. Wright told Storyful this cloud was “the leading edge of a thunderstorm throughout the day that broke a rare six-day heat wave in the area.” Credit: Rob Wright via Storyful