Timelapse Captures Severe Storm Reducing Visibility in Starkville, Mississippi
Severe thunderstorms damaged properties as they moved through parts of Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22. 23 counties in the region were issued a tornado watch according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Timelapse footage filmed by Jacob Howard shows heavy rain and wind dropping visibility in Starkville as pea-sized hail fell, he wrote in a tweet.
Mississippi State University in Starkville suffered damage during the storm as downed trees crushed several vehicles on campus. Credit: Jacob Howard via Storyful