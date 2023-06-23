Timelapse Captures Severe Storm Moving Through Denver's South

The National Weather Service said it was surveying damage in south Denver for a possible tornado confirmation, after severe storms lashed northern Colorado on Wednesday, June 22.

Timelapse footage captured by Addam Bogar from a building in Englewood shows a large storm system sweeping metropolitan Denver.

South West Metro Fire said it was responding to reports of damaged roofs and downed trees from the storm. Credit: Addam Bogart via Storyful