Photographer Luis Navarro García captured timelapse footage showing a rolling "river of clouds” over San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico on June 8.

García told Storyful he took the video as the the sun went down with his cell phone and a tripod. He shared the footage on Twitter with the caption, “River of clouds over the Huitepec. Thus ends the afternoon.” Credit: Luis Navarro García via Storyful