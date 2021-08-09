Timelapse Captures Perseid Meteors Over Oregon

A timelapse taken from the summit of Oregon’s Black Crater volcano captured the Perseids meteor shower on August 7.

NASA said the 2021 Perseids meteor shower was set to peak this week.

“This year, even relatively faint meteors should be visible through clear skies from a dark location as the bright Moon will be mostly absent,” the space agency said.

This timelapse by Mike Cohea shows the meteors soaring across a backdrop of the Milky Way. Credit: Mike Cohea via Storyful