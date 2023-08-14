Timelapse Captures Milky Way Spectacle in Colorado

A Colorado photographer captured shooting stars and the majesty of the Milky Way in a spectacular timelapse video.

Anthony Hake, who shares his wildlife and landscape photography under the business name Tony’s Takes, told Storyful he took 253 still photographs of the night sky over two hours to create the 13-second video.

The video shows the Milky Way moving across the night sky, with meteors, satellites and airplanes visible.

The timelapse was taken during the new moon over Fairplay, Colorado, southwest of Denver, on July 16, the source said. Credit: Tony’s Takes via Storyful

