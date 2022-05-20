Timelapse Captures Lighting Streak Across Wisconsin Sky

Timelapse footage captured bolts of lightning flashing across the sky in Fountain City, Wisconsin, on May 19.

Video recorded by Jake Stehli shows lightning illuminating heavy clouds. The National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm in an area adjacent to Fountain City that night.

“It has been the most lightning I’ve seen worthy of a timelapse in a couple years around here,” Stehli told Storyful. “Just non-stop strobing sheet lightning with hundreds of cloud to cloud bolts streaking across the sky.” Credit: Jake Stehli via Storyful