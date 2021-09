The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, posted time lapse footage showing hot air balloons racing across the city’s skyline on Sunday, September 12.

Local reports said the annual Great Reno Balloon Race event was canceled on Friday due to storms but that the rest of the weekend’s events were scheduled to go ahead as planned.

According to the event organisers, it was the 40th anniversary of the race. Credit: NWS Reno via Storyful