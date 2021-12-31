Timelapse Captures Glow of Raging Marshall Fire in Boulder County

Hundreds of structures were engulfed by a “fire storm” of flames on the evening of December 30 in Boulder County, Colorado, firefighters said.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of the city of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.

Around 35,000 people were evacuated and approximately 600 houses were destroyed, according to local news reports.

The Marshall Fire was an estimated 6,000 acres in size by Friday afternoon, with Colorado Gov Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency.

Timelapse video taken by Stephan Hagemann shows the progression of the fire between 5:45 pm and 9 pm on Thursday, as seen from Boulder. Credit: Stephan Hagemann via Storyful