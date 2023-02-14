Timelapse Captures Frosty Clouds Swirling Over Mount Rainier

Timelapse video captured snowy clouds swirling around Mount Rainier on Thursday, February 9.

Photographer Christopher V. Sherman told Storyful he created the video over three hours, combining video from 1349 individual photographs that were each taken ten seconds apart.

The National Weather Service said that strong winds caused snow to loft into the air.

At a height of 14,410 feet, or approximately 4,392 meters, Mount Rainier is the highest volcanic peak in the United States. Credit: Christopher V. Sherman via Storyful