Timelapse Captures Destructive Path of Marshall Fire in Boulder County

Timelapse footage showed the destructive path of the Marshall Fire that swept through Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30.

Around 1,000 structures were destroyed in fires that tore through Superior and Louisville on Thursday night, according to local reports.

The Marshall Fire, the largest of the wildfires in Boulder County, grew to an estimated 6,200 acres but was dampened with the help of snowfall in the area.

Video posted to Vimeo by user @AlecBlue0 shows the fire as seen from a walking trail on Shanahan Ridge. Credit: @AlecBlue0 via Storyful