Timelapse Captures Bridge Engulfed by Floodwaters Amid Heavy Rainfall in Sydney's South

Timelapse video shows a bridge in southern Sydney, Australia, becoming completely flooded overnight as heavy rainfall hit the city on April 6.

Audley Weir was forced to be closed after becoming inundated with water. Flooding prompted an evacuation order for residents of nearby Woronora in Sydney’s south.

A flood warning was still in place on Thursday, April 7, for the Woronora River. The New South Wales State Emergency Service warned of dangerous driving conditions in Sydney suburbs until at least Friday. Credit: Live Traffic NSW via Storyful