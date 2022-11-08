Timelapse Captures 'Blood Moon' Eclipse Over Virginia

A total lunar eclipse – also known as a ‘blood moon’ – was seen above Virginia early on Tuesday, November 8.

Video posted by Christopher Becke on Tuesday shows the progression of the eclipse as the moon is engulfed in darkness and then glows blood-red. Becke told Storyful that he stitched together photos he took every five minutes for nearly three hours to create the video.

According to NASA, it was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025. It was visible across North and Central America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Christopher Becke via Storyful

