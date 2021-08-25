Timelapse Captures Arcus Cloud Rolling Over Lake Michigan

A woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, captured a timelapse of an arcus cloud gliding over Lake Michigan on August 24 amid scattered thunderstorms across the Badger State.

Sophia Ahmad, who shot this footage, told Storyful the “clouds were rolling in so quickly that I thought I had to capture it!”

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas along the Wisconsin-Illinois border as well as a special marine warning for part of Lake Michigan. Credit: Sophia Ahmad via Storyful