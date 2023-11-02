STORY: 'The Time Traveller's Wife' musical

opens in London's West End

U.S. playwright Lauren Gunderson adapted

Audrey Niffenegger’s hit novel for the stage

It focuses on artist Clare's perspective while

dealing with husband Henry's genetic disorder

which causes him to travel through time

Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and

Dave Stewert composed original music for it

Dave Stewart/Musician

"There's so many things to see, Broadway, West End, whatever, but if you wanted to come and watch a really intense massive love story that makes you burst into tears and then some relief with massive joy, I would come to see The Time Traveller's Wife."

Lauren Gunderson/Playwright

"That's a good one. I think the show has all the things that I love about theatre. So it is intense, but it's also really funny."

The musical plays at London's Apollo Theatre

until March 30, 2024