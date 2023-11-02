'The Time Traveller's Wife' musical opens in London
STORY: 'The Time Traveller's Wife' musical
opens in London's West End
U.S. playwright Lauren Gunderson adapted
Audrey Niffenegger’s hit novel for the stage
It focuses on artist Clare's perspective while
dealing with husband Henry's genetic disorder
which causes him to travel through time
Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and
Dave Stewert composed original music for it
Dave Stewart/Musician
"There's so many things to see, Broadway, West End, whatever, but if you wanted to come and watch a really intense massive love story that makes you burst into tears and then some relief with massive joy, I would come to see The Time Traveller's Wife."
Lauren Gunderson/Playwright
"That's a good one. I think the show has all the things that I love about theatre. So it is intense, but it's also really funny."
The musical plays at London's Apollo Theatre
until March 30, 2024