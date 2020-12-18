It's time to stop taking the Steelers seriously | More Football
Pittsburgh's flaws have been exposed as the season has worn on, while the Browns and Ravens have started to round into form ahead of the playoffs.
Pittsburgh's flaws have been exposed as the season has worn on, while the Browns and Ravens have started to round into form ahead of the playoffs.
The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million extension, with a player option for 2024-25.
Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Maple Leafs and Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown.
Kevin Greene is dead at 58.
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have both risen through the Raptors' franchise side-by-side but now, VanVleet acknowledges that Siakam is viewed differently than himself and is now compared to an upper echelon of NBA stars, something he needs to get used to.
Doug Pederson really had no other choice but to name Jalen Hurts the starter for Week 16.
La Russa was ordered to one day of home detention during a global pandemic.
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
The Bucks didn't get Bogdan Bogdanovic on their roster and will pay for the transgression with a lost pick.
BetMGM is offering a special promo for the NBA's opening night on Tuesday.
For some young NBA players, a free-agency payday came early Monday.Orlando signed Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz to extensions, while San Antonio did the same with Derrick White and Toronto with OG Anunoby.All four could have been restricted free agents next summer, and their teams had until Monday to get new deals done with those players. The deals all begin with the 2021-22 season.Isaac ($80 million), White and Anunoby ($72 million) each received four-year extensions. Fultz got a three-year extension worth $50 million. The terms of the deals for Issac, Anunoby and Fultz, each of them first reported by ESPN, were confirmed to The Associated Press by people with knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because terms of the deals were not publicly announced.ESPN reported White’s deal to be worth $73 million.“We are thrilled to keep both Markelle and Jonathan in a Magic uniform,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “They both have a very bright future and they mean a lot to our organization, both on and off the court.”Fultz, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Magic last season. Isaac averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Magic a year ago, having his season interrupted by a left knee bone bruise -- and then seeing his season ended when he tore the ACL in that same knee during a game in the bubble in August.Isaac is not expected to play this season.Anunoby averaged career-bests of 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while becoming a full-time starter for the Raptors last season.“OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn’t shoot to miss,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. “We’re really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come.”White averaged 11.3 points for the Spurs last season. He was one of the guards selected to USA Basketball’s 12-player roster for the Basketball World Cup in China in 2019.Many top-tier free agents who could have hit the market next summer have also signed new deals in recent days, including two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with Milwaukee, LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, Rudy Gobert with Utah and Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers.Other signees of big extensions that start next season included Bam Adebayo with Miami, Jayson Tatum with Boston, Donovan Mitchell with Utah and De’Aaron Fox with Sacramento.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Forward OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.The Raptors announced the deal with the 23-year-old Anunoby on Monday, but did not disclose financial terms per team policy.The new contract, which kicks in for the 2021-22 season, is reportedly a four-year, US$72 million deal including a player-option for the 2024-2025 campaign, according to multiple reports.ESPN was first to report the terms of the contract between Toronto and Anunoby.The six-foot-eight Anunoby averaged career highs of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 29.9 minutes in 69 games last season, starting in 68 of those. The Raptors selected the London native 23rd overall in 2017 following two seasons at Indiana University.He has averaged 7.8 points in 210 career NBA games while becoming known for his versatility, playing various roles for Toronto in his first three seasons as a pro."OG is the epitome of the skilled, powerful, determined player we want in our organization long-term. Remember, he doesn't shoot to miss," general manager Bobby Webster said in a release. "We're really pleased that OG will be with us for seasons to come." This report by The Canadian Press was first reported Dec. 21, 2020.The Canadian Press
The NBA regular season starts Tuesday. Here are some wagers to think about.
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:ENGLANDThe English League Cup reaches the quarterfinals stage this week and Manchester City is closing in on another slice of history under Pep Guardiola. City's players lifted the trophy for the third consecutive year last season and are three matches away from winning four in a row, which will match the achievement of Liverpool in the 1980s. Arsenal is City's opponent in the last eight in the latest head-to-head between Guardiola and the man who was his assistant at City for 3 1/2 years, Mikel Arteta. The other match sees second-tier Brentford host Newcastle and look for another win over Premier League opposition having beaten Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham en route to the quarters.SPAINReal Sociedad hosts Atlético Madrid seeking a win to stop its skid and pull back level with the league leaders. Back-to-back losses after three straight draws have Sociedad three points adrift of Atlético and Real Madrid, in second place on goal difference. A win would revive Sociedad’s bid to become a longshot candidate for the title, while another loss would leave it with a big gap to make up. Barcelona also needs to win when it visits Valladolid if it wants to stay in touch. Lionel Messi’s side is in fifth place after being held to a draw by Valencia over the weekend. Sevilla will visit Valencia also on Tuesday, while Levante is at Huesca, and Elche hosts last-place Osasuna.ITALYJuventus will be confident of ending the year with its unbeaten league record intact as the nine-time defending champion prepares to welcome relegation-threatened Fiorentina. Juventus is one of only two teams still to lose in Serie A along with leader AC Milan, and has won three of its past four league matches. Its latest success was a 4-0 rout of Parma. Fiorentina is just four points above the drop zone but there are signs new coach Cesare Prandelli is beginning to turn things around. Prandelli lost his first match in charge but drew the next two, against high-flying Sassuolo and Hellas Verona. Elsewhere, Parma is only five points above the relegation zone but will be hopeful of inching further away as it visits bottom club Crotone.GERMANYSchalke is hoping for some pre-Christmas tonic for its barren run in the Bundesliga when it hosts fourth-tier Ulm in the second round of the German Cup. The Gelsenkirchen-based club is in crisis amid its worst ever run in the league – a run of 29 games without a win that interim coach Huub Stevens failed to stop against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. Stevens, who took over from the fired Manuel Baum last week, remains in charge for just the game against Ulm, where it is hoped the desolate players can restore some confidence against a team that plays three levels below in the German soccer league system. Ulm would normally host the game in its modest stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced many smaller clubs to give up their home right for logistical reasons. Borussia Dortmund visits second-division Eintracht Braunschweig for new coach Edin Terzic’s third game in charge, Borussia Mönchengladbach visits fourth-tier SV Elversberg, Union Berlin and Cologne host second-division Paderborn and Osnabrück, respectively, and Leipzig visits Augsburg for a Bundesliga duel. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen had their games postponed to January to avoid overburdening the players.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — For really the first time since Sean McVay arrived four years ago, the Los Angeles Rams are the laughingstocks of the NFL.The Rams’ 23-20 loss to the winless New York Jets on Sunday was an utter humiliation for a franchise and a coach that have been largely beyond serious reproach since 2017. While Los Angeles hasn't won a title, it has put together four winning seasons for the first time since the 1980s while remaining remarkably free of major drama or severe dips in play.Nothing in those four seasons — not even a Super Bowl defeat that was ugly, but comprehensible — was as discouraging as inexplicably losing at SoFi Stadium on extra rest to a depleted 0-13 opponent with the worst offence in the league. The Rams' subsequent thrashing from pundits and social media jackals was harsh, but they agree it was deserved.While McVay and a few available players said all the usual things afterward about respecting every opponent and understanding the unpredictability of their sport, it was still clear they were chagrined, angry and uncertain about a playoff future that looked bright just a few hours earlier.“They showed up, and we maybe overlooked them,” Rams kicker Matt Gay said Monday. “There’s a natural inclination there, when you have a team you’re playing that hasn’t had a great year, and you’re coming off some good wins, (to) take them lightly.”The Rams (9-5) are all but certain to make the post-season. They still can win the NFC West or make a significant playoff run. Their path to redemption starts this weekend in Seattle (10-4), where the Seahawks can clinch the division by beating LA.But this loss shakes the foundations of what McVay has painstakingly built. If the Rams can't execute well enough to clinch a playoff spot by beating the easiest opponent in the league, it's impossible to anticipate what team will show up Sunday with their division hopes on the line.“Certain teams, you’ve got that knack for winning,” Rams safety John Johnson said after the game. "We’re still working on that. We’ve had success in the past. But games like that, you’ve got to come away with a win. You’ve got to build that culture.”WHAT'S WORKINGThe Rams still finished Sunday with the NFL's No. 1 defence by yards allowed after giving up 289 to New York. While it's embarrassing that the defence didn't dominate the Jets, or even force any turnovers, co-ordinator Brandon Staley's group hasn't regressed in any significant way this season. The defence needed one extra stop to save the offence from itself yet again, but couldn't get it.WHAT NEEDS HELPMcVay’s history of baffling play-calling decisions. Faced with third-and 4-from the Jets 37 while trailing by three points in the final minutes, the Rams threw two long, incomplete passes instead of playing a short game or running the ball.Both passes fell incomplete and weren’t even close. Whether Jared Goff made the wrong progression read or not, McVay's schemes didn't match the moment at all.McVay also didn’t try a 55-yard field goal on fourth down with Gay, who has enough leg to hit from that distance, particularly under a roof in perfect weather.“I was ready to go,” Gay said. “Warming up, I felt like if they called on me, I could go out there and make that, but I have full confidence in Sean to call the plays. Our team was rolling.”STOCK UPRookie Cam Akers had another strong game on the ground, rebounding from an in-game ankle injury to rush for 63 yards. His day should have been much bigger, too: He had three runs that went for 50 combined yards and a touchdown, but all three were called back by penalties on Joe Noteboom, Austin Corbett and Tyler Higbee.STOCK DOWNMcVay always blames himself for whatever goes wrong with the Rams, but in this case he's largely right. The offence is his responsibility, and it's in two straight seasons of regression from its 2018 form. The young coach also had another game of head-scratching timeout decisions and curious play-calls with nearly no moments of inspiration to counter them. McVay and Goff are responsible for most of what happens with LA's offence, and it is sputtering.INJUREDThe Rams still appear to be remarkably healthy, and backup safety Nick Scott should be off the reserve/COVID-19 list by next week.KEY NUMBER6 — The number of game results in the final two weeks that would have to go against the Rams to keep them out of the playoffs. Los Angeles would have to lose out while Chicago wins out, Arizona beats the 49ers this week and Tampa Bay wins at least one more game.WHAT'S NEXTThe season-defining trip to cold, possibly rainy Seattle on Sunday. After blowing their layup against the Jets, the Rams must win their final two games to be guaranteed their third NFC West title in four years.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June 10, 2019.The two-time NBA Finals MVP was lost and so soon was the Warriors' grasp on the championship. Golden State's title was gone a couple nights later and eventually so was Durant, who left for Brooklyn as a free agent after having surgery.Now both are ready to start working their way back.Durant's first official NBA game in a year and a half comes against his old club, as the Nets host the Warriors on Tuesday night in the opening game of the 2020-21 season.The matchup feels like a bigger night than usual in Brooklyn — just not to Durant.“I feel like each game is important to me and it’s no more of importance because I’m playing against my old teammates,” Durant said. “I just feel like the game of basketball is going to have me on that level anyway and it’s going to be good to see some of my old teammates, good to play against them, good to see some of the people I worked with in my time in Golden State, but nothing more than that.”Same feeling from the Warriors.“It’ll be cool to see him out there and all those pleasantries and then get to just competing,” Stephen Curry said. “I think that’s what we all expect.”Durant played three seasons with the Warriors and was bidding to have them all end with championships. He returned from a calf injury to play Game 5 in Toronto with Golden State down 3-1 and was off to a strong start before he went down in the second quarter. The Warriors held on to win that night, shaking off the sadness of Durant's injury.“They were heartbroken,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.And they haven't been the same since.With Durant gone, Klay Thompson injured last season and Curry missing nearly all of it, Golden State went from dynasty to dismal. The Warriors have won just 15 times in 560 days since Durant went down, finishing with the worst record in the league in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.The teams were scheduled to meet March 12 in San Francisco, the day after the season was suspended. Durant wouldn't have played then and downplayed what the importance of a victory now would mean, saying he has a lifelong bond with his old mates.“I mean, if winning a basketball game is going to give me closure for three years then I really didn’t have a good time there I guess,” Durant said.Despite the severity of his injury and length of his absence, expectations are high that Durant will return to the level that made him a four-time scoring champion who has averaged 27 points. He looked sharp in both of Brooklyn's exhibition games, though said it will take some time before he's at his best.“I mean, I’ve always been comfortable with a basketball in my hands," Durant said. "But physically not being able to run up and down the court, it’s going to take me more than two or three games to feel like I’m in midseason form, I guess, physically.”He looks good already to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who watched the Nets rout Boston in their exhibition finale.“I didn’t know what to expect given that it’s been really a year and a half since his last game, but I could not tell one difference between seeing him 18 months ago and seeing him the other night,” Kerr said. “He looks great, he’s smiling, he’s out there doing his thing and I’m really happy for him.”The Nets, with Kyrie Irving also returning after playing just 20 games last season because of a shoulder injury, have enough depth and balance that they may not need Durant to be great right away.Curry may not have that luxury. Thompson will miss another season after injuring his Achilles tendon preparing for this one and Draymond Green will sit out the opener with a right foot injury that sidelined him in the preseason, though Kerr said No. 2 pick James Wiseman is available after his late start to the preseason.With so many of the championship-winning Warriors not in the game and an unusual scene with no fans in the arena, Kerr said the game won't seem quite as strange as if the Warriors had played Durant when they were still on top.“The circumstances are all crazy,” he said, “but it’s been a year and half and so you throw all that into the mix and it’s a totally different vibe.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Frank Schwab give their picks for the 2020 Heisman Trophy Winner.
Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested after a September incident at his home and pleaded guilty to threats of violence.
The Detroit Lions have more fired employees than victories the past two months.Detroit dismissed special teams co-ordinator Brayden Coombs on Monday, three-plus weeks after parting ways with general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.The Lions announced their latest move a day after falling to 1-2 under interim coach Darrell Bevell, 2-6 since the start of November and 5-9 overall this season.Patricia hired Coombs in January after he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals for 10 seasons. And even though special teams has been a relative strength for a struggling team this season, the 34-year-old assistant lost his job because Bevell said Coombs called for a trick play after being told to punt.“There's got to be repercussions," Bevell said.The Lions were losing by two touchdowns at Tennessee early in the fourth quarter, facing a fourth-and-4 at their 31, when they came up short on a fake punt that Bevell said he didn't authorize. Detroit's C.J. Moore took the direct snap and was stopped a yard shy of the first down in the 46-25 loss to the Titans.Bevell said if he wanted to go for it, he would've left banged-up quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field even though he had been hit on plays preceding the fourth down.“I thought it would be best to flip the field," said Bevell, explaining why he wanted to punt in that situation.Bevell said it was his idea to fire Coombs, he talked to team president Rod Wood about it and the topic was discussed by the team's interim management team.“Clearly, it was an organizational decision," Bevell said. “It’s not one I made on my own, but I did have input."Detroit's players had the day off on Monday and Bevell said he was only able to inform some of them of Coomb's departure before a team meeting on Tuesday.The decision was questioned by return specialist Jamal Agnew on Twitter.“What we doin man, c'mon," Agnew posted shortly after the move was announced Monday morning.WHAT’S WORKINGMarvin Jones is making the most of his opportunity to be the team's top target with Kenny Golladay out. He is also increasing his value on the free-agent market in the last season of his five-year contract.Jones, who matched a career high with 10 receptions at Tennessee, had 100-plus yards receiving and a touchdown for the second time in three weeks. The 30-year-old receiver has 65 catches, equaling his career high with Cincinnati five years ago, 779 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.WHAT NEEDS HELPDetroit's defence. The banged-up unit has given up an average of five-plus touchdowns over the past four games as it struggles to stop the run or the pass.STOCK UPDefensive end Romeo Okwara has been a bright spot on a bad defence. He had a safety against the Titans, giving him eight sacks and 10 tackles for losses.STOCK DOWNRunning back Adrian Peterson had just 23 yards rushing on six carries and didn't score for a second straight week.INJUREDStafford was able to play with banged-up ribs and was only taken out against the Titans because a comeback became out of reach. Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai had a game-ending concussion at Tennessee that might also end his underwhelming season. Cornerback Mike Ford also had a foot injury against the Titans.KEY NUMBER20 — For the first time in team history, the Lions have scored 20-plus points in 13 of 14 games.NEXT STEPSDetroit hosts Tampa Bay (9-5) on Saturday and Minnesota (6-8) in Week 17 to close the season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have won three straight and are playing well enough to sweep their final two games and finish with an admirable 11-5 record.Unfortunately, that still might not be good enough to get them into the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Ravens need some help, and it might have to come from their biggest rival — the Pittsburgh Steelers.Baltimore's 40-14 rout of Jacksonville on Sunday failed to generate any shift in the AFC wild-card picture, expanded this year to include three teams. The Ravens (9-5) remain behind Cleveland (10-4), Tennessee (10-4), Indianapolis (10-4) and Miami (9-5).The Steelers face the Colts this Sunday and close against the Browns. If Pittsburgh wins either of those games and Baltimore defeats the New York Giants and Cincinnati, the Ravens are in.So, for two weeks at least, Ravens coach John Harbaugh is going to be (gulp) rooting for the Steelers.“Of course. We want to get in the playoffs," Harbaugh said Monday. “We know that we need some help, but the focus really for us is going to be on taking care of our business. It doesn't matter what anybody else does if we don't take care of our job. We can control how we play, and we have to play our best football."After negotiating an outbreak of COVID-19 at their training facility and losing three straight along the way, the Ravens rebounded to play at a high level over the past three weeks. They thumped Dallas 34-17 before winning a thriller at Cleveland and dominating the overmatched Jaguars.“This team is resilient. Definitely, we persevere," said defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who missed time with an injury and while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “We’re grinders, and we keep balling no matter what. We don’t get fazed. We don’t flinch. That’s what I love about this team — we’re a bunch of warriors, and we go out there and do what we have to do."That's why it's hard to imagine a letdown against the Giants (5-9) and Bengals (2-10-1 before facing Pittsburgh on Monday night).“We’ve just got to keep focused on what we have in front of us," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “We’ve got the Giants in front of us now."WHAT'S WORKINGWhat didn't? Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the defence rebounded from a soft performance in Cleveland to blank the Jaguars in the pivotal first half.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe secondary played well despite the absence of injured starters Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (shoulder). In addition, backup cornerback Davontae Harris left with an injury during the game.Defensive co-ordinator Don Martindale had done well by plugging in reserves, but he'd love to see the unit fully healthy down the stretch.STOCK UPDez Bryant's return to the NFL reached its zenith Sunday when the 32-year-old receiver scored his first touchdown since December 2017 while with the Cowboys.Humble was not a word associated with Bryant during his days in Dallas, but that's how he's coming across in the second stage of his career.“One thing that I do love about this team is it’s real team ball. When one succeeds, we all succeed," he said. “I’m not scoring that touchdown (without) the belief of those guys, the belief they had in me.”STOCK DOWNNot only did Mark Ingram lose his starting job, he was a healthy scratch Sunday while on the inactive list.Ingram, who turned 31 on Monday, has fought through an ankle injury and COVID-19 issues. He is now behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the depth chart.“There are just a series of circumstances that led us to this place, where the guys that are running the ball are really having a lot of success," Harbaugh said. “It's a good problem to have for us as a team, but I know Mark wants to be out there carrying the rock."INJUREDOffensive lineman Tyre Phillips hopes to recover from a concussion he received at the end of a highlight-reel run of 22 yards with a fumble that got Baltimore a first down in the fourth quarter. He got a headache and a game ball for his effort.KEY NUMBER800 — Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 800 yards in successive seasons. He and Michael Vick (2004, 2006) are the only quarterbacks to accumulate 800 yards rushing in two separate seasons.NEXT STEPSThe Ravens wrap up their home schedule Sunday against the Giants, looking for their eighth straight win at home in December and 13th in 14 games. Their 12-2 overall record in the month since 2018 is the best in the NFL.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Ginsburg, The Associated Press
The NBA found a way to get through last season amid a pandemic. Adam Silver sees no reason why the same cannot ring true again this season.Silver, the the NBA’s Commissioner, said Monday — one day before the new season begins — that he is confident the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through their planned 72-game regular season slates even as the coronavirus problem rages across the country and the world. He did, however, warn that he expects the virus to create some problems along the way.“I think we are prepared for isolated cases; in fact, based on what we’ve seen in the preseason, based on watching other leagues operating outside a bubble, unfortunately, it seems somewhat inevitable,” Silver said. “We’re prepared for all contingencies.”Games could be postponed or cancelled along the way, and Silver said that if the league encounters issues that cannot be controlled by what’s covered in the health and safety protocols suspending the season — just as was the case back on March 11, when the 2019-20 season was halted for 4 1/2 months — will again be a possibility.But the league, Silver vowed, will wait its turn to get players and others inside the NBA vaccinated against the coronavirus.“In no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver said.Silver spoke on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. He said if the league didn't believe in its plans, the season simply would not be starting.“We do anticipate that there will be bumps in the road along the way,” Silver said.Teams will play 10 fewer games than the customary 82-game slate. The season is starting two months later than usual and the playoffs are set to stretch into July, all with players and coaches being tested daily and with nearly 60 players having already missed some time with their teams during training camp and the preseason because of positive COVID-19 tests.And as was the case at Disney, social justice initiatives remain top priorities for the league, Silver said. The efforts will be different now — for example, “Black Lives Matter” is no longer painted onto game courts, a change from what was the case in the bubble. Buy the commissioner stressed that fighting racial inequality is no less important now than it was then.“I think there’s also been in a new awakening among the players in the league as to the impact they can have when they use the platforms they have to speak out on issues that are important to them,” Silver said. “So, I think it’s a combination of the collective action that the league will be taking together with its players and coaches, and on top of that players realizing the enormous reach they have with their voices.”Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said last week that he expects the league to continue driving conversation about the need for societal change.“For myself, it’s all about action. It’s all about doing it,” Lowry said. “It may not say it on the court or it may not say it on our jerseys or on the back of the jerseys, but it resonates when you’re doing things in your communities, to uplift your communities and to uplift other people. So that’s a big thing, is continuing, yourself, to make it matter.”The NBA currently expects only six of its 30 teams to open the season with fans in the stands, and no arena is planning to have more than 4,000 ticketholders in the seats at this point. Smaller attendance means smaller revenue, and the league missed its revenue projection by about $1.5 billion last season — largely because many games were cancelled and the bubble games, including the playoffs, were played without fans in the seats.Silver said playing another season without fans would mean NBA revenue would dip about 40%.“Tens of thousands of people rely on our league and its related businesses for their livelihoods,” Silver said. “We also feel a responsibility to our fans. People continue to look at sports as a break from the challenges of the pandemic and as a small reminder of what life was like before COVID-19. ... It’s a piece of life I feel we’re able to get back, for the time being.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press