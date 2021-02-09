'It's about time': Pascal Siakam on making three-pointers vs. Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have surgery this week on the turf toe injury he suffered in the playoffs, likely sidelining him for the start of the off-season program but ensuring he'll be ready well before training camp. Mahomes met with coaches and trainers on Monday, one day after the Chiefs were beaten 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and the decision was made to have surgery later in the week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the plans had not been disclosed publicly. NFL Network was first to report that Mahomes would have surgery on Wednesday. Mahomes had his worst game as an NFL quarterback on Sunday, getting pressured on 29 of his 59 drop-backs — the most in Super Bowl history — behind a patchwork offensive line decimated by opt-outs and injuries this season. He wound up going 26 of 49 for 270 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes. It was the fifth time in 54 career games, including the playoffs, that Mahomes failed to throw a TD pass and the first time the Chiefs failed to reach the end zone at all. His passer rating of 52.3 was more than 10 points below the previous worst of his career. “As of today, I'm going to do whatever I can to look at the film and try to find ways to get better,” Mahomes said Monday, roughly 14 hours after the Super Bowl ended. “Obviously with our offence and the success that we've had, when teams see the defensive plan that they had and how well it worked, they're obviously going to try to do the same thing.” The Buccaneers pressed down on the outside and made sure to keep defenders over top of the Chiefs' speed guys, then had linebackers monitoring Travis Kelce over the middle. With his primary options covered, that forced Mahomes into looking at his third and fourth options, which gave Tampa Bay's pass rush plenty of time to pressure him. It didn't help that the Chiefs were down to just one offensive lineman — centre Austin Reiter — who had been projected to be the starter this season, and that Mahomes was not able to run as effectively on his sore foot. “I mean, I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and played well on it,” Mahomes said afterward. Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to shoulder the blame for the poor performance by Mahomes and the rest of the offence in the Super Bowl, and he also pointed out that his 25-year-old quarterback still has just three years of starting NFL experience. “He'll continue to grow here,” Reid said. “He played his heart out, but like all of us, obviously it wasn't good enough. None of us, starting with me, can sit here and say we really had our best game. But he sure has a great foundation and great drive to be the best. So we'll regroup and we'll give him a few things he can work on, and I'm sure he has a few on his mind, too.” In other news, Reid said he would discuss with offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy the direction that he wants to go with his career. Bieniemy's contract expired after the Super Bowl in part because the Chiefs never thought he would get through another round of coaching hires without landing a head coaching job somewhere else. Bieniemy has interviewed with more than a dozen teams over the past two seasons without getting hired. “We’ll get everything worked out as we go here,” Reid said, "which coming fresh off this, we haven’t had a whole lot of sleep obviously getting back here when we did. But we’ll get all that settled this next week and we’ll see where everything goes.” The Chiefs' staff will have at least one new face next season after running backs coach Deland McCullough was hired to be the associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana. McCullough coached the Hoosiers' running backs for six seasons before spending the past three coaching the running backs in Kansas City. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United’s trip to Real Sociedad in the Europa League was moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related travel restrictions between England and Spain. UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 18. United is the third English team to have its next European game switched to a neutral venue. Liverpool and Manchester City are both now going to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Arsenal is set to become the fourth English team to change venue plans. Benfica is unlikely to be able to host the Europa League game in Lisbon next week. It is unclear if English teams will be able to host games in the weeks ahead as an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads in the country. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OTTAWA — Oilers forward Zack Kassian, who left the ice after a fight Monday, has been ruled out of Tuesday's rematch with the Senators with more time on the sidelines expected. "I think it's going to be a week to week thing for him," Edmonton coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday morning. "They're doing some more evaluations," he added without elaborating. Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, meanwhile, said defenceman Erik Brannstrom will be out seven to 10 days after suffering an undisclosed injury Monday. Kassian, who had been urged by Tippett to be more engaged in games, did not return after an early fight with Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson. The six-foot-three 211-pounder saw just 33 seconds of ice time in the teams' third meeting in eight days. His bout with Gudbranson bout came in the first two minutes of the game, two seconds after Ottawa's Austin Watson and Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves. "it's an unfortunate injury," said Tippett. "You can get hurt with by a shot, you can get hurt in a fight. Injuries happen in hockey. Always, all different ways, not just fighting." Ottawa (2-10-1) and Edmonton (7-7-0) play again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. "I thought our group played well (Monday) night. We're going to have to back it up again tonight," said Tippett. Defenceman Ethan Bear, who has not played since Jan. 30, remains out and is listed day-to-day, according to Tippett. While veteran goaltender Mike Smith impressed in his season debut Monday after an injury absence, Tippett said he will be rested Tuesday in favour of Mikko Koskinen, who has played 12 games already this season. Brannstrom will be replaced by Christian Wolanin in the Ottawa lineup. Smith thought the injury occurred when Brannstrom was hit hard behind the goal by Josh Archibald. "He played through it for the game and did a good job battling for us. But after sleeping and getting up this morning, (he) wasn't nearly as good," said Smith. The defenceman is expected to be out seven to 10 days. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021 The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers. CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic. The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers. CBS said Sunday’s championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year’s Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes. Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3 The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties. The Associated Press
