'Time To Go To Work': Firefighters March Toward Avila Fire Burning Near Pismo Beach

The Avila Fire, burning near Pismo Beach, California, on Tuesday, June 16, reached 20 percent containment on Tuesday morning after firefighters worked through the night battling the blaze.

“Time to go to work,” Twitter user @RolinCoth1, who lists himself as a federal firefighter on his bio, wrote on Tuesday morning, along with this footage showing a group of firefighters marching toward the smoke.

As of 10.33 am Tuesday, the cause of the 400-acre fire was still under investigation and 10 crews had been dispatched to fight the blaze..

On Tuesday, a separate, smaller fire was reported near Avila Beach and was contained after burning through a quarter-acre. Credit: @RolinCoth1 via Storyful