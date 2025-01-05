Timberwolves vs Pistons Game Highlights

Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
Brown led all players with 28 points during the Celtics' win over the Pistons.
Edwards is shooting 39.3% over the past two weeks.
In this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC is joined by Dan Titus to break down some of the NBA's biggest trade moves and coaching shakeups before deep diving on the Detroit Pistons with Bryce Simon.
The fine is the largest yet for Edwards, whose tally for the season now stands at $235,000. And the NBA made clear on Sunday that fines will escalate for Edwards as a repeat offender.
Does anyone trust the Kings and their vision for the direction of the team moving forward?
Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
UNLV posted a 52-yard gain on a play the defense didn't see coming.
James will turn 40 on Dec. 30. He and the Lakers have stumbled as of late, and some rest could be appealing for both parties.
The Browns pulled out a win against the Steelers two weeks ago, but not this time.
Brooks was one of college football's top running backs at Texas and considered a potential first-round prospect before tearing his ACL last November.
SMU rallied from a 31-14 deficit to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
The three-time Gold Glove winner is headed to Toronto.
The discussion about 'what is wrong with the NBA' reached the mainstream this week.