Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game Highlights

Minnesota outscored Denver 60-37 in the 2nd half as the Timberwolves defeat the Nuggets in Game 7, 98-90 and advance to the Western Conference Finals. Jaden McDaniels (23 points, 6 rebounds), Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Anthony Edwards (16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists) combined for 62 points in the victory, while Jamal Murray (35 points, 4 3pt. FG) and Nikola Jokic (34 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists) combined for 69 for the Nuggets in the losing effort.