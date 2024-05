The Timberwolves defeat the Mavericks in Game 4, 105-100. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 3pt. FG in the victory. Luka Doncic (28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) tallied his ninth career triple-double for the Mavericks.