The Minnesota Timberwolves outscore the Chicago Bulls, 45-29 in the 4th quarter, to win 135-119. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards led the way with 33 points (5 3PM), 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while aided by Julius Randle (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (21 points, 9 rebounds) in the victory. Nikola Vučević finished with 25 points (3 3PM) and 5 rebounds while Coby White recorded 24 points (4 3PM) and 8 assists for Chicago in the losing effort.