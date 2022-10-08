Tim Hardaway Jr. with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 10/07/2022
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic, 10/07/2022
JaVale McGee (Dallas Mavericks) with an alley oop vs the Orlando Magic, 10/07/2022
TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.
More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on
Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.
EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged
MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.
The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil
These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.
The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.
BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds
When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a
WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. The game announced Monday by USA Hockey will be the fourth in a seven-game series between the two countries. The series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later by another game in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S. will host Canada on Nov. 20 in Seattle followed by the game at the The Dollar Loan Center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Dates and locations for the rem
These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.
CALGARY — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-3 pre-season win over the host Calgary Flames on Friday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist with Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri also scoring for the Flames. Dubois scored both of his goals in the first period, and didn't return