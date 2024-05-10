Tim Hardaway Jr. with the And-1!
Tim Hardaway Jr. with the And-1!, 05/09/2024
Could these three teams be good destinations for Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan?
Would Chicago accept a deal with no draft capital coming back?
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the possible end of the Astros dynasty following their loss to the Yankees, if it’s time to panic about the Blue Jays, yay or nay on the Tigers City Connect uniforms and comedian Eitan Levine joins to talk first pitches.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police announced Wednesday they've opened an investigation into an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the night Bucks guard Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a fan in the final minutes of a season-ending loss to the Pacers. Police said in a news release the case has been forwarded to detectives, “who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.” Detectives will present the case to the Ma
The Chicago Sky player was chosen to represent Good American's Long Inseam Denim collection.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been talking about resilience for months. On Wednesday, the team once again showed how the word has come to form part of its identity as Vancouver battled back from a three-goal deficit to edge the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. "The belief is always there," said Canucks winger Dakota Joshua. "Just to know that you gotta keep playing to the end, anything can happen." Vancouver hasn't always had the ability to stay compos
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark walked into her new home arena Thursday night with No. 22 shirts and jerseys peppered from floor to ceiling. A late-arriving but still louder-than-usual crowd roared during her first official introduction to Fever fans. And when Clark made the layup for her first basket with 7:00 left in the first quarter, the applause grew. It was even louder when she completed a three-point play a few minutes later. Yes, Clark successfully navigated the city's most anticipated
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their first child together in May 2024
Roberto Ruano has a luxury box at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium where he and his family can watch soccer games and other events in privacy and comfort. When the stadium is handed over to FIFA for the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, Ruano expects the world soccer body to respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gave box owners unlimited access to their seats for 99 years. “We’ve already paid for the right to be there when we purchased the title and there can be no restrictions for us,” says Ruano, 61, the spokesman of an association of 134 box owners.
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was suspended by the NBA on Thursday for four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. The league announced the suspension and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.” This suspension
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have fired coach Frank Vogel after one disappointing season. The team made the announcement on Thursday, less than two weeks after getting swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. “As we said at the press conference on May 1, team leadership including myself, Josh Bartelstein, and ownership would be looking across basketball operations to determine what changes needed to be made,” Suns general manager James Jones said in a st
Nonexistent negotiations and missed opportunities for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have the sport stuck in place.
The Dallas Stars are counting on veteran Joe Pavelski, who always delivered but now he finally looks his age.
The former Patriots head coach and the team's longtime owner met backstage before the show.
The Panthers solved Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in a 6-1 rout as 13 players got booted and Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak fought in Game 2.
Back in her Nike apparel, hair bun and visor, she hopes her work inside the ropes is enough to move the tour forward.