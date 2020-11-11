Tillis wins NC senate race, Cunningham concedes

It was a race that Democrats had seen as one of their best shots to take control of the Senate - but on Tuesday, Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded the closely fought race in North Carolina to Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Cunningham, in a Tuesday statement said: “The voters have spoken and I respect their decision.”

Tillis - who won re-election by less than 2 percentage points - said in a series of Tweets that he was humbled by the victory, tweeting: "I pledge to continue keeping my promises and delivering results.”

Cunningham was considered to be in the lead for the Senate seat - that is, until he admitted to exchanging sexually suggestive messages with a woman who was not his wife and apologized for his behavior.

That opened the door for Tillis to hammer away at his challenger in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Now, Tillis has clinched his second six-year term in the Senate.

The result essentially confirms that control of the upper chamber - whether it be Democrat or Republican - will be decided in a pair of January runoff elections in Georgia.