TikTok video shows men trespassing on field at Fenway Park
How the men were able to get into the Boston ballpark in the first place remains the big question.
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining matchup with ex-teammate John Wall, and the Wizards beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 131-119 on Monday night in Wall’s return to Washington. Wall, traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick, had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight. Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season — his first in a Wizards win — and 152nd of his career. Davis Bertans added 18 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting for Washington, which won consecutive games for the first time this season. KNICKS 123, HAWKS 112 NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 44 points, making a career-best seven 3-pointers and leading New York past Atlanta for its third straight victory. Randle added nine rebounds and five assists, finishing one point shy of his career high. RJ Barrett added 21 points and rookie Immanuel Quickley had 16 for the Knicks. Trae Young had 23 points and eight assists for the Hawks, who dropped their fourth straight and seventh in the last eight games. BULLS 120, PACERS 112, OT INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from Indiana. Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Andre Drummond is on the trade block — and the bench. The two-time All-Star centre will be inactive for upcoming games as the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are struggling badly after a solid start and are intent on playing newly acquired centre Jarrett Allen, try to deal Drummond. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the decision to sit Drummond, one of the NBA's leading rebounders at 13.5 per game, was difficult. "Sometimes you’re forced into difficult positions that’s not easy to navigate, but in respect to Dre and all that he’s done and accomplished and as much as he’s helped us, we thought this was the fairest thing to do for him,” Bickerstaff said before the Cavs closed out a rough road trip Monday night at Golden State. After the team met with Drummond and his agent, he was kept out Sunday's game — the team called it “rest” — against the Los Angeles Clippers. Drummond will continue to stay on the sideline while the team tries to find a trade partner. Bickerstaff said the Cavs will decide if the 27-year-old will remain around his teammates amid trade talks in the coming days. The Cavs are shopping Drummond in advance of the March 25 trading deadline, and a person familiar with the team's activity told the AP there is “nothing imminent" as far as a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Allen was acquired last month along with forward Taurean Prince, and the Cavs view the 6-foot-11 centre as a core player moving forward. Drummond, on the other hand, is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $28.7 million this season, and there was no way the Cavs were going to be able to re-sign him as a free agent. “None of us wanted it to come to this,” Bickerstaff said. "We had a good relationship. He liked it here in Cleveland. So, it’s not something that was easily decided upon and obviously we felt the same way about Dre. We have nothing but great things to say about him. “A lot of our early success was on his back — on both ends of the floor. We tried to make it work to the extent of trying to play those guys together, but it just didn’t work out and again it’s not easy, more so than the basketball, the human-being aspect of it because I genuinely care about Dre and have a good relationship with him and so that makes it even more difficult.” As the Cavs lost their seventh straight game Sunday, Drummond sat on Cleveland's bench wearing a sweatshirt that had “Farewell” written on the front. With Drummond leading the way, the Cavs started well — they were 8-7 on Jan. 22 — but have plummeted in the standings by losing 11 of 13. Cleveland was beaten Sunday 128-111 by the Clippers, who were without stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George because of injuries. Although he has known his days with Cleveland were likely numbered, Drummond has continued to encourage his teammates. But after he played only 17 minutes on Friday in Portland and 16 in a previous loss at Denver, it became clear the Cavs were moving forward with giving Allen the majority of playing time. Drummond's age and ability to post double-doubles almost every game make him attractive to teams. But with the NBA's focus on shooting 3-pointers, a player like Drummond — a prototypical centre — can be viewed as a liability. Bickerstaff experimented with Drummond and Allen playing together, but it didn't work as the Cavs were consistently outscored on the perimeter. It hasn't helped that five-time All-Star Kevin Love has played in only two games because of a calf strain. Love has been progressing in rehab and could return soon. Bickerstaff said he's not worried about Drummond's awkward situation being a distraction to the young Cavs. “Again, it’s a matter of how you treat people, and that’s the environment that’s more important," he said. "It’s not always going to be easy but you hope that the way that you treated them leading up to the difficult times, they understand where you’re coming from and who you are as an organization. "It will impact each individual differently but we have to do our best to continue to build those relationships with all the guys and continue to hope that they buy into each other and what we’re trying to get done here.” __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area. With significant power outages in North Texas and throughout the state, the NHL said the decision to postpone the game was made by the teams, on-ice officials and the league upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. The NHL didn't announce the postponement until about a half-hour before the scheduled start of the game. There was power at the American Airlines Center at the time. The game was set to be the fifth of the Stars' season-long eight-game homestand. No makeup date was announced. The teams were already set to play at the AAC on Tuesday night, and it wasn't immediately clear if that game could also be impacted. Texas was dealing with unusually snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures — with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — as part of a widespread winter storm. The state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen during 100-degree summer days. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
