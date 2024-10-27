Tigres' 2-1 win over Pachuca

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
Despite a moment of panic at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts remained optimistic, and the Dodgers are turning the page to Game 3 in New York.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman share their instant reactions to Texas A&M’s win against LSU, play a game of "NIL" and share what things will haunt them from Week 9.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
L.A.'s rookie allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 sparkling innings vs. a team that was in the running to sign the $325 million man.
The Aggies are the only team in the SEC without a conference loss.
Penn State stays undefeated before a clash with Ohio State next week in State College.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Matt Mills' truck caught fire after he got punted by Conner Jones and he hit the wall.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
How did the refs miss this?
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 8. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 8 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the Spurs sensation is ready to dominate like never before.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
The past is real, not predictive. That's what Wilson's late best friend and mental coach Trevor Moawad always told him. After his first start and win in Pittsburgh, Wilson's leaning into neutrality to rebound from his rocky Broncos years.