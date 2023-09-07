Tigers vs. Yankees Highlights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team's Triple-A affiliate. The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately re
Tuesday was a very productive night for the Blue Jays as several of their key rivals stumbled.
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit pitcher Matt Manning's right foot was broken Wednesday night when he was hit by a 119.5 mph comebacker off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the Tigers' 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the season. He missed 2 1/2 months this year after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto's Alejandro Kirk. Stanton's hardest-hit ball this season rebounded off Manning's foot, struck the pitcher on the backside and wa
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arreste
The 28-year-old utility man has become a player the Blue Jays are counting on in a tight playoff race.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
In reaching the US Open semifinals, 20-year-old Ben Shelton shows why he may be America's next great men's tennis superstar.
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers signing Christian Wood to a two-year deal.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past. Ask him about what the Pittsburgh Steelers and legacy of Art Rooney have meant to the league and his praise is nearly endless. Yet a query about a past Patriots’ Super Bowl run or even a recent meeting with an opponent often elicits a variation of “the p
Carlos Alcaraz faces a stiff test in his bid to defend the US Open as he faces former finalist Alexander Zverev for a place in the last four.
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'